UNCAC praises: NAB for efficient anti-corruption drive

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the Transparency International Pakistan and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have appreciated NAB’s performance in eradication of corruption and corrupt practices, which is a pride for the country.

Chairman NAB, in a statement on Friday, said, “The Bureau's anti-corruption drive has resulted in an excellent impact much-needed since its inception”. He said the NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as the country is a signatory of UNCAC. He said Pakistan is the only country in the world with which China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Both the countries have now been jointly working for ensuring transparency in the China Pakistan Economic Coordination (CPEC) projects.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the WEF Report, Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded the NAB’s efforts to make aware people about the ill effects of corruption and to ensure corruption-free Pakistan. “According to a survey of Gilani and Gallop Pakistan, 59pc people of Pakistan showed confidence in NAB. The NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum,” she added. He said this was a reorganisation of NAB’s excellent work as the NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries.

Chairman NAB said the NAB has chalked out a national anti corruption strategy and recovered Rs714 billion directly and indirectly since its inception with an overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent. “During three years from January 2018 to Dec 31, 2020, directly and indirectly has recovered around Rs487 billion, which is a record achievement,” he said.