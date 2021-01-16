Army chief reiterates Pak support for intra Afghan dialogue

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan will continue supporting the ongoing intra-Afghan dialogue as peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He made the remarks while visiting Corps HQ Peshawar on Friday, the ISPR said in a series of tweets. The Army chief was given a detailed update on the security situation, border management, including fencing, capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps and police in newly merged tribal districts as a result of transition to stability.

Appreciating officers and men of the Peshawar Corps, the Army chief lauded the efforts of law-enforcement agencies, including the FC and police, for bringing stability to the tribal districts. Hailing the sacrifices of the local populace for peace and their earnest support to the armed forces in the war against terrorism, Gen Bajwa said ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the hard earned gains towards enduring peace and stability.

While highlighting the dividends of border control measures, the Army chief said Pakistan will continue supporting the ongoing intra-Afghan dialogue as peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, the ISPR concluded.