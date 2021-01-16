Allege robber held

NOWSHERA: The police arrested a robber while conducting raids to arrest two others for breaking into a mobile phones shop in Akora Khattak early Friday, police said.

Sahib Wali, filing a report with the police, said that he closed his shop as usual in the evening. When next morning he came, the locks of the shop were broken and the thief took thousands of rupees and accessories.

After registering the case, the arrested one of the accused while raids were being carried out to arrest the two accused.

Zafar, Azhar sons of Bahadur and Bahadur son of Gulzar were accused of committing the theft from the shop.