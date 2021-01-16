Winter kits, relief packages distributed

MANSEHRA: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has distributed 22,550 winter kits and relief packages among poor and deserving families settled in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a special financial assistance of $ 1.25 million.

A press release issued here said that the winter kits were distributed among 135,300 individuals under its Winter Relief project launched in Chitral, Swat and Shangla districts of KP and federal capital in Islamabad.

The KSRelief distributed winter relief goods and kits in Pakistan in collaboration with NDMA, KPK Government, and ICT Administration.

According to the release, the package comprises 02 quilts, shawls of men and women, 09 pairs of socks and warmers for both men and women of needy families living in the targeted colder districts were distributed.

“We are proud to complete this challenging project in the shortest possible period despite the harsh and extremely cold weather with the support of the Pakistan government,” said the press release. It further said that families in high mountainous areas provided relief package.