FDE justifies teachers’ repatriation

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education has justified the repatriation of teachers serving in Islamabad’s government schools and colleges on deputation and under wedlock policy, claiming the Islamabad High Court has ordered it to do so.

In a news release, the FDE, regulator for these educational institutions, said that the high court while deciding various pleas of various teachers had declared that the directorate had secured the services of teachers, who were based in various provinces, in violation of deputation rules.

It added that the court asked it to repatriate all those teachers.

The Federal Directorate of Education said it and the education ministry, which oversaw it, were bound to implement the court's orders, so all such teachers were being sent back to their respective provincial parent departments.

It, however, said whenever the need arose in the future, it would hire the services of teachers from other provinces in line with the rules and court's orders.

Many women teachers posted to FED schools and colleges on Wednesday staged a protest insisting the Federal Directorate of Education is repatriating them against rules years after their posting to Islamabad under the wedlock policy. They warned that they would take the FED to the court on the matter.