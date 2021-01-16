PYMA asks to reduce power tariff

KARACHI: The Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) have asked the federal government to implement reduced electricity tariff announced for the textile industry, a statement said on Friday.

Muhammad Hanif Lakhany, senior vice chairman and Farhan Ashrafi, vice chairman of PYMA, said that strict instructions should be issued to the electricity distributor companies, especially K-Electric to follow the governmentâ€™s notification immediately, so that the domestic industries affected by the Covid-19 can get some relief, it added.

In this regard, a delegation of PYMA led by Hanif Lakhany and Farhan Ashrafi called on Monis Alvi, chief executive officer (CEO) of K-Electric, at the head office.

The PYMA officials urged the KE CEO to provide electricity tariff adjustment facility, which was announced by the federal government for the textile industry.

K-Electric should ensure prompt implementation of the government's announcement for enabling Prime Minister Imran Khanâ€™s vision for promoting domestic industries and exports.

They also requested for more than one electricity connection at the business premises and change of names in bills. Alvi said that the federal government has issued a notification to provide reduced electricity tariff adjustment facility to zero-rated members included in the sales tax general order (STGO), but did not mention that from when and for how, this facility would be provided.