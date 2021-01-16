close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 16, 2021

Economic inequality

Newspost

 
January 16, 2021

There is no doubt that economic inequality in Pakistan has sharply divided the country into haves and have-nots. There is a huge number of people who enjoy hefty salary packages. On the other hand, there are some people who get a little over Rs16,000 a month. When it comes to taxes, it is the poor who have to face high rates. The authorities need to have a clear understanding of these ground realities so that they can set decent wages across the country.

Faisal Shah

Jamak

Latest News

More From Newspost