On December 30, 2020, I applied for the renewal of my license. Usually, the renewal process requires only two weeks but to my surprise, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has still not updated any information about my case.
This sluggish response not only puts a question mark on the functioning of the commission, but also puts a doctor’s career choices at risk.
Dr Ali Nasim Chattha
Hafizabad