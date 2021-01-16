LGH hires 100 security guards

LAHORE:In order to make the security system foolproof at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), the services of 100 guards have been hired from a private company.

According to a press release, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that these personnel would take over their duties in LGH/PGMI from today (Saturday).

As per the agreement, the security services company would have 70 retired soldiers and 30 trained personnel, while this company would provide guards with uniforms and other necessary items, including needed weapons.

The principal directed DMS Security LGH Sabih Khan to send the data about all security guards to law enforcement agencies and get them fully verified. He added that he should also be informed on a daily basis about the working of the hospital so that they treat the patients and staff in a cordial manner.

LGH security : Prof. Al-freed further said that the performance of all security guards would be monitored on a daily basis and if any guard was found absent from his duty point, action would be taken against him as per law. He said that protection of doctors, nurses, patients and attendants was the top priority of the institution and all resources would be utilised in this regard.