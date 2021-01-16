Cops asked to treat crime victims with sympathy

LAHORE:IG Punjab has directed the Victim Support Officers that they should win the victim's trust and get detailed information for the investigating officer and prosecutor.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held with the officers of Sheikhupura region led by RPO Sheikhupura DIG Inam Waheed regarding the preparation of guidelines / checklist for training of Victim Support Officers.

During the meeting, training modules and checklist of Victim Support Officers were discussed in detail. The IG said that the victims of crime and abuse should be treated with sympathy and the required information should be obtained from them. DPO Kasur briefed the IG on training modules and checklist of Victim Support Officers.

He said that crimes, including sexual assault, child victims, victims of domestic violence, senior citizens and victims who escaped from murder are part of the checklist which provides detailed guidance to the Victim Support Officers on the expected situation, requirements, professional matters and communication so that they can perform their duties efficiently and not only help and guide the victims but also provide the necessary evidence and accelerate the process of tracking down and arresting criminals while complying with the above requirements.

computer operators complete training: A 40-day training of 35 computer operators (TOT) of Gilgit-Baltistan completed at Police Training College, Chuhng.

During the 40-day training, 35 computer operators were provided practical training on modern Punjab Police software. Out of them, 35 trained computer operators will provide professional training to other staff in their districts. Computer operators have been trained on police station record management system, complaint management system, and human resource management information system.