Vocational education to Hindu, Sikh students at govt expenses approved

LAHORE:The 333rd meeting of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for the year 2021 was held under the chairmanship of Dr Aamir Ahmed at the Board Office on Friday. Secretary Property ETPB Munir Ahmed, Controller Accounts Adeel Ahmed and other officers were also present. A 15-point agenda was discussed in the meeting and most of them were approved. Extending the scope of scholarship, it was approved to provide vocational education to Hindu and Sikh children at government expense. In addition, an important meeting of Zonal Administrators from across the country was also held through video link. Important issues related to the board were discussed in the meeting. The Chairman Board also commended the performance of Zonal Office Lahore and Islamabad Trust Complex in terms of recovery.