New strategy towards US: Pakistan to safeguard mutual interests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will pursue a pragmatic diplomatic strategy based on safeguarding mutual interests while dealing with the new US administration under President Joe Biden.

The government has concluded initial deliberations for laying down outlines of the new strategy with message of respecting the dignity of each other in transacting two-way business. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News Pakistan’s ambassador in the US Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, who is flying back to Washington after weeklong hectic consultations with the high-ups in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, has been tasked with conveying the sentiments of his government to Joe administration catering all spectrums of bilateral ties.

The Afghan issue will continue to occupy prominence in the upcoming affairs to be taken up by Islamabad and Washington from the American perspective.

Pakistan will assure that it would live up to the US expectations for bringing peace in the war-torn country, as its support for the peace process wouldn’t be remiss.

Relations with India covering Kashmir dispute will figure prominently since India has been following an enhanced aggressive posturing towards Pakistan and Kashmir with certain irresponsible acts ever since New Delhi jumped in Washington’s lap during the last decade.

Pakistan will welcome US role in settling disputes with India if the former expresses desire to play by maintaining dignity.

It is understood that Pakistan’s close relationship with China would be a question bound to be raised by the new US government and it is unlikely that Pakistan would indicate any alteration in this regard since the relations have malice towards none but in the interest of the two, sources said.

The US defence cooperation and economic relations will be the two areas where Pakistan would be interested to have further activation although Pakistan found acceleration in the areas in recent years, the sources said.

Sources pointed out that Dr. Asad Majeed Khan held extensive meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (DGISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi separately during his stay in Islamabad.

He briefed his interlocutors about the likely trends of the new administration in Washington while seeking guidance from them in conducting with the new administration.

The country’s ambassador in the United States is among the senior most and astute diplomat of the country and he had discussions with the leadership covering all facets of the foreign policy contours being posted in the most important capital of the world, the sources added.