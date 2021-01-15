â€˜Arfa Karim made Pakistan proud at tender ageâ€™

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Thursday said that Pakistanâ€™s young student Arfa Karim had made the nation proud at a tender age.

He expressed these views while paying tribute to the services of Arfa Karim on the occasion of her death anniversary, in a meeting with the representatives of civil society here at the Human Rights camp office.

He said that girls like Arfa were the asset to any country but it was our bad luck that she left the world at the age of just 16. He said that in her short life period, she represented Pakistan at every forum in a positive way all over the world.The minister said that Arfa was one of the young girls of the world who were ever invited to the headquarters of Microsoft in the United States by Bill Gates himself.