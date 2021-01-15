BoK launches mobile App

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) on Thursday launched a digital mobile phone App.

According to a press release, Chairman Board of Directors BOK Additional Chief Secretary KP Mr. Shakeel Qadir Khan inaugurated the BoK mobile application at a ceremony in the BoK head office. Finance Secretary KP Atif Rehman, MD BoK Ihsan ullah Ihsan and senior officials of the bank were also present.

The App will help the bank achieve its corporate goals such as increasing market share, improving the bank’s operational efficiency and reducing operational costs along with achieving sustainable development.

Through the app, the bank is now able to provide a variety of banking products and services to its customers through the digital platform.

The BoK customers will be able to benefit from the bank’s best products and services through the digital platform, the release said.