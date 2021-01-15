Shan, Haris, Abbas likely to be dropped

LAHORE: Four or five changes are expected in the Pakistan Test squad for the series against South Africa, sources told â€˜The Newsâ€™ on Thursday.

They said pacer Hassan Ali is likely to return, while Saud Shakeel and Rohail Nazir will get their first call for the Test squad.

Sources revealed it has been decided to drop Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Muhammad Abbas.

According to sources, it is difficult for former captain Sarfraz Ahmed to make the cut.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that opener Imam-ul-Haq has not fully recovered from a left thumb injury. Sources said that Imam needs time to be fully fit. He had an X-ray of his thumb two days ago and according to that report, he still needs time to be fully fit.

According to sources, Imam needs 10 more days to recover from the injury. He has yet to start batting regularly, so his participation in the series against South Africa is in doubt.

The squad for the Test series against South Africa is being announced on Friday (today). The first Test is scheduled to start on January 26.

Imam suffered a fractured left thumb during practice in New Zealand and returned home without playing a match.