3-km bank of Mehmoodabad drain cleared of encroachments

By the end of day four of the second phase of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporationâ€™s (KMC) massive operation for clearing both sides of the Mehmoodabad Nullah in District East, around three kilometres of the five-kilometre bank of the storm water drain was rid of encroachments.

Moreover, on the orders of Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed, another operation was carried out in District Central under the supervision of the KMC director for the district, Kamran Alvi. KMC Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said on Thursday that stalls, cabins and makeshift offices of NGOs and charity organisations were removed from Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and Nagan Chowrangi.

Meanwhile, the KMC continued demolishing the portions of shops and houses along the banks of the Mehmoodabad storm water drain that were illegally protruding over the road.

Besides the KMCâ€™s anti-encroachment and Katchi Abadis departments, city wardens, the townâ€™s assistant commissioner, and a heavy contingent of police and other law enforcers also participated in the operation.

Heavy machinery was used for demolitions, but for the few houses that were closely connected with each other, labourers were used to avoid a massive loss.

Around 180 houses are illegally protruding over the road. Moreover, 57 of the houses will lose 30 to 40 per cent of the structure, but a few will be demolished completely. As for the construction of a road on both sides of the drain, enough space has been reclaimed after demolishing shops and houses for vehicles to pass through.

The KMC has been removing debris as they move forward. By the end of the operation, there will be at least 15 feet of space available for vehicles to ply the road on either side of the nullah.

The operation had kicked off from Manzoor Colonyâ€™s Fire Station, moving towards Bismillah Chowk and then to Awam Chowk, finally reaching near Mehmoodabad. A few residents were seen demolishing illegally protruding portions of their houses themselves to avoid major losses.