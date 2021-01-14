Time has come for govt’s accountability: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said the incumbent government, which had played havoc with the country, could not be given more time.

"We will continue to chase the government, as time has come for its accountability," the JI chief said this while talking to the media after offering condolences to the family of Usama Satti, who was shot dead by personnel of the Islamabad Police.

Sirajul Haq said every statement of the prime minister was a confession of his government's failure, adding, the PTI government is yet to fulfill any promise made with the people.

"The prime minister had himself admitted that they took over the government without any preparations," he said.

Terming the killing of Usama Nadeem Satti police terrorism, he said the government had failed to secure lives of common man.

"Bullets, which are to be used against terrorists, are being fired at innocent people," he said. Strongly condemning the murder of Usama, the JI top leader said it was a glaring act of brutality by the police. He said the prime minister should have visited family members of the deceased to heal their wounds.He assured the father of Usama that they would continue to support the family members till they get justice. J

I Central Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, North Punjab Ameer Dr Tariq Saleem and other leaders were also present on the occasion.