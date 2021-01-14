Shahzad Akbar sends legal notice to Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar has sent a legal notice to the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb over allegations regarding Broadsheet issue.

Shahzad Akbar said Marriyum Aurangzeb must either apologise for her defamatory statement or she would be taken to court.

The notice says if Marriyum did not apologise, then she would have to pay Rs5 billion damages for her baseless allegations during a press conference. It said an attempt was made to damage the reputation of Shahzad Akbar through the press conference.

In the press conference, Marryium had accused Shahzad Akbar of seeking 50 percent commission from Kaveh Moussavi.