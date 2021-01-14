close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

Two soldiers martyred, three injured in N Waziristan clash

Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

MIRANSHAH: Two security personnel were martyred and three others sustained injuries during a clash with militants in Spinwam tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday. The police sources said that the militants and security forces clashed in Spinwam area.

They said that two soldiers identified as Hazifullah and Ziaul Islam were martyred while three others named Naik Said Alam, Lance Naik Mustaghiz and Sepoy Asad sustained injuries during the clash.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Mir Ali. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack on security forces.

