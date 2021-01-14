Five more Covid-19 patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Five more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Wednesday. Sources told that 21 new corona patients tested positive in Multan division during the last 24 hours.

Nishtar Hospital spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed told that the deceased were identified as Iftikhar Ali and Shahzada Mai of Jhang, Hameeda Bibi and Ameer Bano of Multan and Akhtar of Vehari district. He informed that total 117 corona patients were under treatment at the hospital, including 47 positive, 34 suspects and 36 negative.

On the other hand, the divisional health authorities said that total 1,025 corona tests were conducted in Multan division and out of them, 21 tested positive while 6,235 patients were waiting their test reports. Similarly, 19 patients tested positive after 921 corona tests were conducted in Multan district.

Likewise, total 40 and 91 corona tests were conducted in Khanewal and Lodhran districts respectively but not a single person tested positive. Total 73 corona tests were conducted and out of them, two persons tested positive in Vehari district.