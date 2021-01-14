Talks between govt, clerks fail

ISLAMABAD: Talks between the government and the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) once again failed here on Wednesday.

The APCA, the Federal Secretariat Employees Core Committee and several other labour unions have given an ultimatum to the government till January 30 to issue a notification for increasing their salaries.

The protesters announced a sit-in in front of the Parliament House on February 10 if the government does not issue a notification for increasing their salaries till January 30. Government employees from all over the country will come to Islamabad to stage a sit-in for an indefinite period on February 10, the APCA decided. The All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) has also decided to observe a pen-down strike throughout the country every Tuesday.

Hundreds of government employees gathered in front of the Parliament House and raised slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala came to console the protesters but in vain. A heavy contingent of police was present to control any law and order situation on the occasion.

APCA President Haji Irshad told The News the government is continuously telling lies and cheating thousands of public servants. “All government promises are baseless.

Therefore we have decided to stage a sit-in in front of the Parliament House from February 10. All trade unions throughout the country are on one page and we will lockdown the federal capital from February 10,” he warned.