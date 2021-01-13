Will soon get rid of ‘incompetent’ govt: Fazlur Rehman

QUETTA: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that despite difficulties the struggle to remove the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will continue.

Talking to media here, the Maulana said that although claims were made that terrorism has been eradicated, the country is still facing terrorist incidents such as the killings in Mach. “Why was it claimed that terrorism has ended when target killings are occurring on a daily basis,” he asked.

Talking about his movement, Fazlur Rehman said the PDM is gaining traction throughout the country. He said the PDM is holding historic rallies with ever increasing public participation. He said the current government was illegitimate and it would have to resign.

“There are hurdles but we are trying to get rid of the incompetent government as soon as possible,” he added. On being asked about Sheikh Rashid’s statement, Fazlur Rehman asked the journalists to stick to serious questions, while he declined to comment on Maulana Sherani’s statements.