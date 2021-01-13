OGRA grants gas sale, marketing licenses to two private companies

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued two licenses to private companies for natural gas/RLNG sale and marketing in the country who plan to privately import the super-cooled gas. They have also applied for getting idle capacity on the second LNG terminal. The regulator issued these licenses to Tabeer Energy Marketing (Pvt) Limited (TEMPL) and Energas Marketing (Pvt) Limited (EMPL), Karachi, for sale of unutilised/idle capacity of LNG terminal. In December 17, OGRA had held a public hearing on the applications for the sale/marketing licenses and the licenses were granted on Dec 20, 2020. Both the companies are setting up LNG terminals without government’s guarantees.