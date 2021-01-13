IHC directs PMC to hear students’ problems for entry tests

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High (IHC) Tuesday has directed the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to hear students' complaints against entry tests of medical colleges and address their grievances.

The court also instructed the students to approach the MPC, saying that their complaints would be heard there. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into the case, filed by medical students, alleging irregularities in entrance examinations.

The petitioners' lawyer contended that changes were made in exam days. He said that entrance exams come under the jurisdiction of provinces and it couldn't be taken in federal jurisdiction under the law. The CJ said the regulatory authority, PMC, didn't fall under the provincial jurisdiction.

The petitioner's counsel said that the Peshawar High Court had sought papers from the PMC. To this the chief justice said that it was not the job of the court to check the papers. The Supreme Court had made it clear that the courts wouldn't interfere in academic matters, he said.