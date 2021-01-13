PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Scholar Muhammad Nabi of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Institute of Basic Medical Sciences Department of Pharmacology has successfully defended his PhD thesis.

The topic of his research was “characterisation and pharmacological screening of activity guided isolated spasmolytic compounds from the fruit of Rosa moschata,” said a press release.

His PhD Defence was held at KMU-IBMS. His external examiner was Prof D. Jamshed Khan, Head Department of Pharmacology Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar.