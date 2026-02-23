Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight with confidence amid Andrew drama

Kate Middleton showed quiet strength as she returned to the spotlight at the BAFTAs with Prince William amid difficult time for the Royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ appearance marked their first joint outing since the arrest former Prince Andrew due to his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Kate looked elegant in a soft pink gown she had previously worn in 2019, with her hair styled in long waves and simple diamond jewellery completing the look.

Fashion expert Kirsty Dale said Kate’s calm and polished presence sent a clear message of stability for the monarchy, per The Mirror.

She said her look was "not just a style statement" but it marked "a symbolic return to the spotlight for the Prince and Princess after a period away from public engagements and a difficult week for the royals."

"Ethereal tones are the colour story of the season, and Kate absolutely nailed this - epitomising it beautifully in her choice of dress.

“She never puts a foot wrong on the red carpet, and today is no exception. The soft palette works perfectly with her hair, creating a seamless, glowing finish."

The expert continued, "Accessorised to perfection with chandelier earrings and a diamond bracelet, likely historic pieces from the royal collection, the look feels both timeless and intentional. She consistently shows understated regal poise: effortless yet refined."