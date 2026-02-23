Kara Braxton, WNBA All-Star and champion, dies at 43

Kara Braxton, a two time WNBA champion with the Detroit Shock, has died at the age of 43. No cause of death was released.

The WNBA announced the news of her demise in a statement released on Sunday: "It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time."

Braxton, a 6 foot 6 centre forward, played college basketball at Georgia from 2001 to 2004. She was named SEC freshman of the year in 2002.

She was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2005 WNBA draft by Detroit and earned all rookie team honors that season.

Braxton helped the Shock win championships in 2006 and 2008. After the franchise moved to Tulsa in 2010, she later played for Phoenix and then New York, where she finished her career in 2014.

Braxton was an All-Star in 2007 and averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over 10 seasons.

She is survived by her son, Jelani Thurman, a college football player who recently transferred from Ohio State to North Carolina.