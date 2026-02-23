Is social media addiction real? Experts explain signs and how to cut back

Social media addiction debates has been comparing it to casinos, cigarettes and even opioids. Experts debate the addiction status of heavy usage, but people believe that excessive scrolling interrupts their normal activities. The platforms, which include Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, exist to maintain user activity.

Users who remain on the platform for extended periods will encounter increasing advertisements, which results in higher revenue for the companies.

Stanford University School of Medicine Medical Director of Addiction Medicine Dr Anna Lembke defines addiction as "continued compulsive use of a substance or behaviour despite harm to self or others." She has argued that social media’s constant, frictionless access makes it especially hard to resist.

Social media addiction

Social media addiction is not yet declared in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. However, most psychiatrists believe that the effects can be true.

According to Baylor College of Medicine Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences Dr Laurel Williams, the most important thing is how the person using social media feels. If the person using social media is neglecting their work, relationships, and hobbies and also feels anxious, drained, or angry, then the usage is unhealthy.

University of Melbourne Professor of Information Systems Management Ofir Turel said there is no clear consensus on the term "addiction", but added, "It's obvious that we have an issue.”

Ways to cut back social media use

To begin with, experts recommend small modifications.