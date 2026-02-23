Margot Robbie fears being dubbed a 'dumb blonde' due to major reasons: 'Hates the idea'

It is being reported that Margot Robbie's biggest insecurity is related to intelligence.

The 35-year-old Australian actress and producer appeared on the Smartless podcast, where she admitted that she is afraid of being called “dumb” as she preferred acting over university.

Robbie gave up on her decision to pursue higher studies after she was offered a role in the Australian soap Neighbours.

Despite being a successful actress in the entertainment world, her greatest fear is being remembered as a “dumb blonde.”

Articulating her thoughts, she said, "Part of me was like, 'Oh no, I started acting like on Neighbours... I haven't gone to university, and I guess I'm never going to at this point. Am I dumb?'"

The Barbie star went on to share that she sought help from her sister because she wanted to prove something to herself, saying, "I remember asking my sister, I like almost wanted to check... this didn't mean I wasn't smart."

Robbie’ sister, who was a student of accounting at a university, was "very, very different," as she was pursuing a path the Wuthering Heights actress "never would have done."

Trying to prover herself, she asked her sister, "Can I do one of your assignments – your uni assignments. Because I just need to check that acting's not making me dumb,” considering the fact that “numbers and accounting are not my forte at all.”

An insider also told Radar Online, "Being dubbed a dumb blonde is Margot's biggest fear. She has worked incredibly hard and hates the idea that people might reduce her to a stereotype because of how she looks or because she didn't go to university."

"Margot is proud of her career, but she has always been sensitive about intelligence. She wants to be taken seriously as a producer and businesswoman as well as an actress,” another source revealed.