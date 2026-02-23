How Kate Middleton's hyperemesis gravidarum left her 'not the happiest'

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has always been an icon of fashion and grace.

But did you know that she carried all three of her pregnancies in a lot of pain?

She suffered from severe pregnancy sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), which caused intense vomiting, dehydration, and necessitated medical care.

The condition forced her to cancel engagements, and in her first pregnancy, she was hospitalized.

It even caused her to miss her son George's first day of school back in 2017. She described the experience as leaving her "not the happiest of pregnant people."

Kate later opted for hypnobirthing techniques to manage the sickness, a method of childbirth preparation that uses self-hypnosis, deep breathing, and relaxation techniques to help manage pain and reduce fear.

What is HG?

Hyperemesis gravidarum is a severe form of nausea and vomiting, distinct from "morning sickness," affecting about 0.3% to 1.5% of pregnancies. It can cause malnutrition, electrolyte imbalance, and significant weight loss.

Additionally, HG frequently recurs in subsequent pregnancies, as experienced by the Princess, in all three of her pregnancies.

Unlike typical morning sickness, HG is not relieved by simple remedies, often requiring hospitalization for IV fluids to treat severe dehydration.