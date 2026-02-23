Claressa Shields defeats Franchon Crews-Dezurn in heavyweight title rematch
Claressa Shields defeated Franchon Crews-Dezurn to remain undisputed heavyweight champion in Detroit
Claressa Shields successfully defended her undisputed heavyweight title on Sunday night, defeating longtime rival Franchon Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
All three judges scored the 10 round bout 100-90 in favor of Shields, who improved to 18-0 with two knockouts. Crews-Dezurn fell to 10-3.
"I had to take my time tonight. That's one of the toughest fights I've been in during my pro career. She hits hard these days,” Shields said after the fight, according to CNN.
The matchup marked a rematch of their 2016 professional debut, when Shields earned a four round decision victory .
Both fighters pushed the pace early, but Shields began to take control by the fifth round and wore down her opponent with steady pressure.
The win marks Shields’s second defense of the undisputed heavyweight crown she claimed in February 2025 with a unanimous decision over Danielle Perkins.
-
Winter Olympics 2026: Remembering the most unforgettable, heartwarming stories
-
‘Miracle on Ice’ redux? US men chase first Olympic hockey gold in 46 years against Canada
-
Winter Olympics 2026: Everything to know about the USA vs Slovakia men’s hockey game today
-
2026 Winter Olympics: Alysa Liu claims gold, snapping 20-year drought for US figure skating
-
From grief to glory: Mikaela Shiffrin’s road to historic 2026 Olympic slalom gold
-
Winter Olympics 2026: Arianna Fontana makes history as Italy’s most decorated Olympian
-
Ex-UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn knocks out streamer DeenTheGreat in viral clip
-
David Goyette’s hockey career faces major blow after 20 game AHL ban