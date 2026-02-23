Claressa Shields defeats Franchon Crews-Dezurn in heavyweight title rematch

Claressa Shields successfully defended her undisputed heavyweight title on Sunday night, defeating longtime rival Franchon Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

All three judges scored the 10 round bout 100-90 in favor of Shields, who improved to 18-0 with two knockouts. Crews-Dezurn fell to 10-3.

"I had to take my time tonight. That's one of the toughest fights I've been in during my pro career. She hits hard these days,” Shields said after the fight, according to CNN.

The matchup marked a rematch of their 2016 professional debut, when Shields earned a four round decision victory .

Both fighters pushed the pace early, but Shields began to take control by the fifth round and wore down her opponent with steady pressure.

The win marks Shields’s second defense of the undisputed heavyweight crown she claimed in February 2025 with a unanimous decision over Danielle Perkins.