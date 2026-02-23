Lady Gaga details how eating disorder affected her career: 'I had to stop'

Eating disorders are not uncommon.

They affect up to 5% of the population, and most often develop in adolescence and young adulthood, as per the American Psychiatric Association.

Famous celebrities have also been vocal about their struggles with eating disorders to raise awareness regarding the issue.

When speaking at an event in 2012, Lady Gaga opened up about her struggles with eating disorders.

“I used to throw up all the time in high school. So I’m not that confident,” she recalled.

Lady Gaga continued, “I wanted to be a skinny little ballerina but I was a voluptuous little Italian girl whose dad had meatballs on the table every night.”

At one point, the Born This Way singer revealed that her bulimia even started to affect her singing. “It made my voice bad, so I had to stop.”

Bulimia nervosa is a serious eating disorder characterized by cycles of overeating (binge eating) followed by compensatory behaviors such as self-induced vomiting, excessive exercise, fasting, or misuse of laxatives.

Individuals with bulimia often feel a loss of control during binge episodes and may experience intense guilt, shame, or fear of weight gain afterwards.

Symptoms of Bulimia

The symptoms of bulimia can be both physical and psychological. Common signs include frequent episodes of eating unusually large amounts of food in a short time, followed by abrupt behaviors.

Individuals may secretly go to the bathroom after meals, use diet pills or laxatives, or exercise excessively.

Physical symptoms may include sore throat, swollen salivary glands, dental erosion due to stomach acid, dehydration, and gastrointestinal issues.

Emotional symptoms often involve low self-esteem, body dysmorphia, anxiety, and mood swings. Over time, bulimia can lead to serious complications such as electrolyte imbalances, which can affect heart function.

Treatment and Management

Treatment for bulimia focuses on addressing both the psychological and physical aspects of the disorder.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is one of the most effective approaches, helping individuals change harmful thought patterns and behaviors related to food and body image.

Medical care may be necessary to manage physical complications, while nutritional counseling helps establish healthy eating habits. In some cases, medications such as antidepressants may be prescribed to reduce binge-purge cycles.