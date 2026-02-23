Who was ‘El Mencho’? Inside the rise and fall of Mexico’s most wanted drug lord killed in military operation

Mexico’s most wanted drug lord and leader of the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartel has been shot dead during a major military operation, as confirmed by the defence ministry.

As reported by the BBC, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias "El Mencho" was taken to the hospital on Sunday after being injured severely during the clash with security forces. But, he succumbed to his injuries.

Four CJNG members were also killed, while the three army personnel were injured during the operation.

The operation was carried out by Mexican special forces after the US tipped them off about the drug lord.

The US State Department had offered a $15m reward for information leading to El Mencho's capture.

The killing of El Mencho sparked retaliatory violence across eight states. Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, was almost completely shut down on Sunday as fearful residents stayed home.

Who was El Mencho?

Originally from Aguilla, El Mencho had been involved in drug trafficking activities since the 1990s.

El Mencho, a 59-year-old former police officer, was the co-founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The drug cartel was originally part of the Sinaloa cartel, but it parted ways in 2007.

CJNG rose to international prominence under the leadership of El Mencho, becoming a powerful criminal organization and rivalling the Sinaloa cartel.

Now, it is considered by the DEA to be as powerful as Sinaloa, with presence in all 50 US states.

The cartel guided by El Mencho became notorious for its military-style arsenals, including rocket launchers and drones equipped with explosives and extreme violence.

As a key supplier of drugs to the US, CJNG has been earning billions from fentanyl production and supplying cocaine and methamphetamines.

According to the data published by US Customs and Border Patrol in June 2025, since October 2024, the US authorities have seized 4,182 kg of fentanyl and 96 percent was intercepted at the south-west border with Mexico.

Mexico’s major victory against drug cartels

The government officials view the group as a national security threat because of their growing paramilitary capabilities that can easily overwhelm local forces during the encounters.

According to experts, the killing of El Mencho represents Mexico’s greatest victory against the drug cartels.

For years, Donald Trump has been pressuring Mexico to either control drug trafficking through brutal crackdown or else he would step in to target the cartels.

Last January, Trump told Fox News that after targeting drug trafficking boats "we are going to start now hitting land, as the cartels are running Mexico.”

According to Mexico analyst for International Crisis Group, “the capture and outburst of violence mark a point of inflection in Sheinbaum’s push to crack down on cartels and relieve US pressures.”

Even the US ambassador, Ron Johnson, hailed the success of the Mexican special armed forces.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and President Sheinbaum, bilateral cooperation has reached unprecedented levels,” he said in a statement

So the recent development could strengthen Mexico’s relationship with the US.

A power struggle among the rivals

El Mencho’s killing has left a power vacuum, prompting the rivals to fill the void and strengthen organized crime.

“This might be a moment in which those other groups see that the cartel is weakened and want to seize the opportunity for them to expand control and to gain control over Cartel Jalisco in those states,” Mora said.