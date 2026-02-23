Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman mend their relationship following the murder of Rob Reiner, wife Michelle Reiner?

The brutal murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michelle Reiner, has seemingly reunited exes Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

For those unaware, Rob and Michelle were found dead at their Los Angeles residence on December 14, 2025. They were residing with their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, who was later arrested on two counts of first-degree murder of his parents.

Now the terrifying deaths of Cruise and Kidman’s friends have brought them into contact again 25-years after their separation.

The high-profile Hollywood couple, who tied the knot in 1990 and adopted two children together, daughter Isabella Jane, now 33, and son Connor 31, parted ways in 2001.

When they were married, Cruise appeared in 1992 directed movie A Few Good Man directed by Rob, which helped him establish a close relationship with the renowned director and his wife Michelle, a photographer by profession.

An insider told Radar Online, "Back when Tom and Nicole were still very much in love and building their life together, they spent a huge amount of time with Rob and Michelle.”

“Tom and Nicole's relationship really took off around the same period that Rob and Michelle were solidifying theirs, and there was this shared sense of momentum.”

"They were all navigating fame, family, and creative careers at the same time, welcoming children within similar timeframes and figuring out how to balance public life with private commitments. That created a deep bond between them,” explained the source.

Now the sudden deaths of Rob and Michelle have “shaken” Cruise and Kidman to the core and “their recent break-ups, has forced them to confront not only the loss of two dear friends but also the memories of a time in their lives when they were all closely intertwined. It's left both of them deeply unsettled and grieving in ways they didn't expect."

"As soon as Tom and Nicole heard the terrible news about their old friends, there was no hesitation on either side. Tom made contact, Nicole responded, and whatever distance had existed between them simply didn't matter in that moment.”

“They may have ended their marriage decades ago, but shared grief has a way of dissolving old boundaries and reminding people of what once connected them,” stated the source.