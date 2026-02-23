USA beats Canada for first Olympic hockey gold in 46 years; Donald Trump, Barack Obama & others hail historic victory

After 46 years of waiting, the US men’s ice hockey team finally defeated long-held rival Canada, securing the first Olympic hockey gold medal since 1980.

In the nail-biting overtime game, the USA team beat Canada 2-1. The hero of the game was Jack Hughes, who scored the winning goal to give the US its first championship since the famous “Miracle on Ice” in 1980.

What makes the triumph even more exciting and special is that it happened on the exact same day as that epic 1980 win.

In the three-on-three overtime period, Hughes caught a pass from Zach Werenski and scored the winning goal just after 1 minute and 41 seconds. Despite having a bloody and chipped tooth from being hit by a stick earlier in the game, Hugh gave a big winning smile.

As soon as Hugh scored a winning goal, his teammates rushed onto the ice to celebrate, piling on top of him.

"The best experiences I have are playing for my country, playing to break the golden drought with this group of guys and for us to win gold here at the Olympics," said Hughes.

The record-breaking victory in the 2026 Winter Olympics marks the end of 46-year Olympic drought which the USA team has been experiencing since 1980.

After claiming the historic triumph, the internet erupts in joyous reactions, sending congratulatory messages to the USA hockey team.

The US President Donald Trump took to X and congratulated the team, “Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Former President Barack Obama also hailed the unprecedented win, “Congratulations to the U.S. Men’s and Women’s hockey teams, Alysa Liu, Breezy Johnson, Mikaela Shiffrin and all the amazing Olympic athletes representing @TeamUSA.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also celebrated the victory with the US team in the locker room.

Taking to X, he posted, “For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys.”

Charlie Clifford, Sports Director NBC 5 Cincinnati also posted, “Brick Street in Oxford, OH reaction. Jack Hughes’ USA Gold Medal OT winner.”

Brad Galli, Sports Director at WXYZDetroit TV, hailed Jack Hughes, “Jack Hughes: teenage hockey phenom, No. 1 overall pick, bouncing back from injuries, NHL All-Star. USA OLYMPIC HERO FOREVER.”