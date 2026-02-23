The Magic vs Clippers matchup now carries added concern after Kawhi Leonard exited Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with an injury.

Leonard left the court late in the fourth quarter and shortly after, the Clippers announced he had been ruled out for the remainder of the game with left ankle soreness, according to the team.

The 34-year-old forward had been playing well before his exit.

In 31 minutes, Leonard shot 11 of 19 from the field, made four three pointers and added four rebounds and five assists.

Leonard remains the centre piece of the Clippers as the franchise reshapes its roster following recent trades.

This season, he is averaging 27.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Across 14 NBA seasons, Leonard has earned seven All Star selections, six All NBA honours, tow championships and two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

With the regular season entering its final stretch, the Clippers’ outlook depennds on Leonard’s health as they prepare for upcoming games, including the Magic vs Clippers showdown.