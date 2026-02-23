Can app stores really keep kids off social media? Here’s what experts says

As Europe debates new restrictions on children’s access to social media, major tech companies are proposing a different solution: let app stores handle age verification. Meta and Snap argue that app stores should confirm a user’s age and give parents the power to approve or block app downloads.

However, digital rights experts say this approach alone will not solve the deeper safety issues online.

Can app stores keeps kids off social media?

Under the proposal, platforms such as Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store would verify ages when users create accounts or download apps. Both already offer parental control tools. Apple’s “Ask to Buy” allows parents to approve downloads, while Google’s Family Link enables screen time limits and content filters.

However, experts warns that parental control often stops at the download stage. University of California, Berkeley, Research Director Serge Egelman said that once an app is approved, there are limited tools to monitor what happens inside it.

Critics argue that children have a keen understanding of tech and can bypass restrictions by resetting a phone to factory settings to remove parental controls. Others may install alternative operating systems or download apps from third-party stores. Social media platforms can also be accessed through desktop computers, making app store restrictions less effective.

European Digital Rights policy advisor Simeon Debrouwer said parental controls create “the impression of being in control” but fail to address addictive platform features or systemic design issues.

In the US, there are a number of states that have introduced or passed app store accountability legislation, although some are being challenged in court. In the European Union, regulators are waiting for new legislation like the Digital Fairness Act to deal with the negative effects of online design.