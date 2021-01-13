Uplift of merged districts top priority: minister

KALAYA: Provincial Minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Tuesday said that the destroyed homes in Orakzai tribal district would be resurveyed to properly compensate the affectees.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony held in connection with the launching of Rescue 1122 Ghaljo branch in Upper Orakzai subdivision, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were taking keen interest in the development of the merged tribal districts and rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) to facilitate them at their doorsteps. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid, District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Jan Muhammad Afridi and others officials were also present on the occasion.