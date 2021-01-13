Employees at BRT stations stage protest

PESHAWAR: The employees of a private company responsible for various duties at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations staged a brief protest against their company for deduction of salaries and other issues.

Trans Peshawar spokesperson Umair Khan told The News that the employees of the private company tried to suspend the service, but the mass transportation company’s management warned the contractor of terminating the contract in case the issue was not resolved.

He said that the bus service was not suspended as the company to which the service had been outsourced resolved the matter within 15 minutes. He said that their workers had attempted to block the service at one station in University Town but the management took strict action and resolved the matter.

He said that the TransPeshawar had outsourced janitorial, security and other functions at the BRT stations in accordance with the rules and would not tolerate any action that could impact the service.

He said that some students who were protesting over certain issues also threw stones at the BRT buses. However, he added that the buses were not damaged in the incident.

He urged the masses to refrain from damaging the BRT assets as the project had been launched for the benefit of the masses.