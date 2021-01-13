Seeded players advance in Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All the seeded players advanced to the next round as the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 began at at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, on Tuesday.
In the boys U-18, Shaeel Durab beat Hassan Ali 8-6, Bilal Asim beat Nalain Abbas 8-6, Ahtesham Arif beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2, Ghazi Ahmad beat Husnain Ali 8-1, Faizan Fayyaz beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 8-2 and Hamza Jawad beat Harris Wahla 8-3.
In the boys U-16, Moavia Butt beat Hanzla Anwar 8-2, Haroon Arshad beat M Ibrahim Ashraf 8-1 and Shaeel Durab beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2. In the boys U-14, Muneeb Majeed beat Soohan Noor 8-1, Shehryar Anees beat Ali Jawad 8-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Harris Bajwa 8-1, Abdullah Pirzada beat Abdul Ahad 8-0, Haroon Zahid beat Talha Tarar 8-0 and Ismail Ahmad beat Xeerak Mustafa 8-2.