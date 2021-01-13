This refers to the letter ‘Take some responsibility’ (Jan 12) by Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bukhari. I don’t think that Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan held the previous government responsible for the power breakdown. What he was trying to explain was that power breakdowns had occurred during the tenure of previous governments as well. Such breakdowns that happen due to technical faults are also common in the developed world. It is true that the government should at least try to deal with the situation efficiently.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad