PDM exposed after volte-face on resignations, long march: Firdous

LAHORE: Punjab CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the opposition is bewildered as it has faced a humiliating defeat on every front.

In a statement Monday, Firdous said the PDM has been fully exposed after its political volte-face over claims of resignations, long march and ‘political Armageddon’. The trio of the Maulana, prince and princess is eating a humble pie after their political defeats as the PDM has been politically deceived. The negative PDM politics has badly failed and their hollow claims have become a stumbling block, she added.

She regretted that the opposition tried to politicise issues like corona and electricity breakdown. The PDM is facing an inherent technical fault as it ghastly tried to spread coronavirus, she added. Meanwhile, the number of corona patients has reached 145,508 and 12 patients died during the last 24 hours. Five hundred and ninety nine new cases were reported and 13,396 persons tested during the last 24 hours in Punjab. A total of 2612,326 have been tested while 4272 have died of corona in Punjab, she added.