Meeting discusses constables’ recruitment in merged areas, other issues

PESHAWAR: A video conference, chaired by Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday, discussed recruitment of constables in merged districts and other issues.

According to an official statement, the DIG Special Branch and AIG Establishment gave detailed briefings about the enlistment of police constables in the merged districts, recruitment of deceased cops’ sons, recruitment of junior clerks through ETEA, finalisation of rules and regulations for traffic wardens in Malakand and Hazara regions, Shaheed package for the SPOs, extension of ex-servicemen’s jobs and career planning of ex-Levies and Khassadars in the merged districts.

The IGP was told that for the first time in history of the province, constables’ recruitment process is going on in the merged districts smoothly and thousands of educated candidates had submitted their applications.

The commitment and enthusiasm of the candidates during the run test for the enlistment was remarkable. The IGP was told that a written test for recruitment in Bajaur had been conducted by ETEA and results would be published within a few days.

The IGP was also briefed about the enlistment of heirs of police personnel, who died while performing duties, as per standing order issued by him.

The IGP was told that so far 198 heirs of the deceased police personnel had been recruited in

the KP police after fulfilment of laid down procedure.

The IGP was informed that the scrutiny of the documents of deceased sons, who could not fulfil the criteria for constable, was in process and would be recruited as junior clerk by their respective regions.

The IGP was further informed that the contract of 2500 ex-servicemen expired in December last year but it would be extended for another six months.

Similarly, the IGP was informed that special police officers had rendered matchless sacrifices of their precious lives in the war against terror; however, no reasonable compensation was being given to their heirs and a summary for the sanction of the Shaheed package for SPOs had been sent to the government for approval.

Likewise, the IGP was updated that rules and regulations for recruitment of Traffic Wardens in Malakand and Hazara Regions had been finalized and sent to the government for approval. The IGP was also given a detailed briefing on the recommendations of the committee, headed by DIG Special Branch, about career planning of ex-Levies and Khassadars.

It was also stated that a written test for recruitment of junior clerks had been conducted by ETEA in which 57565 candidates participated and 418 declared successful in the written test and in the next phase their typing test will be taken so as to complete the process in a transparent manner.