Tue Jan 12, 2021
AFP
January 12, 2021

Aussie charged

World

AFP
January 12, 2021

SYDNEY: Australian police on Monday charged a man in connection with allegations a Sydney-based firm paid US$78 million in bribes to secure lucrative Iraqi oil contracts.

The man, who was not named by police, was identified in media reports as former Leighton Holdings executive David Savage. Police said a 60-year-old was charged with two counts of knowingly providing misleading information contrary to the Corporations Act. He was arrested on his release from 14 days in hotel quarantine after returning to Australia from France.

