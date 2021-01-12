2 gangsters held

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two members of a criminal gang and recovered two stolen motorbikes, mobile phones and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) had issued directions to all zonal officers, SP Investigation for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities. Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Inspector Abdul Gahfoor along with others. This team succeeded to arrest two members of a gang identified as Dansih Javed Bhatti s/o Javed Bahtti resident of Zia Masjad Islamabad and Ghanzafar Haroon s/o Haroon Messiah resident of Iqbal Town Islamabad involved in snatching incidents in areas of Khanna.