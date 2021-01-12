China threatens ‘counterstrike’ over US contact with Taiwan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China on Monday threatened a "counterstrike" against a move by the United States to lift restrictions on official contacts with Taiwan as military tensions grow between Beijing and the self-ruled island. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday Washington would lift "complex internal restrictions" on contacts with Taipei by diplomats, after a year of mounting US-Chinese friction on topics including human rights, trade and the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.