Wheat quota being increased for flour mills in KP

NOWSHERA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman on Sunday claimed that there was no shortage of wheat stock while wheat quota of 1,000 metric tonnes for the flourmills was being increased in the province.

Talking to reporters here, he said that 7,000 metric tonnes of wheat would now be provided to the flourmills on daily basis so that people could not face any shortage of flour and get the staple item at a subsidized rate everywhere in the province.

The advisor said that the supply of wheat to the millers was more than 50 percent of the demand in the province.

He said that efforts were being made for the uplift of the province. “No effort would be spared to mitigate the sufferings of the people,” he maintained.

He expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the administration and food department.

He said the province has an abundance of wheat and flour and in this regard, an integrated strategy has been formulated.

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all resources were being utilized to provide relief to the people.

He said that hoarding and illegal profiteering mafia would be dealt with with iron hands. “A comprehensive monitoring system has been activated in all the districts of the province and the public should send their complaints directly to the food department,” he added.

He said that the government was paying millions of rupees in subsidies annually so that the people could get food items at reasonable prices.