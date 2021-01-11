Couple shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A couple were shot dead over an old enmity in Jehangira Town in Nowshera district, police said on Sunday. Shahzad Khan, a resident of Jehangira, who is presently living in Mansehra, told the Akora Khattak police that he was informed by his brother Hidayat Khan via mobile phone that the mobile phone of their father, Niamatullah, was not responding.

Upon this, he said he came and went to the home of their father in Madina Colony in Jehangira.

He said that he knocked at the door for some time but no one responded. At last, he said, he went into the home by scaling the wall where he saw his father Niamatullah and mother Shahida Bibi in a pool of blood. The complainant has nominated Abdullah, Abbas, Nawaz and Tariq for the murder of his parents.

The motive behind the double murder case was stated to be an old enmity over woman related issue and land dispute. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.