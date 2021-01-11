Foggy weather forecast

LAHORE : Cold wave with dense foggy conditions was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dense fog was likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. They predicted that cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 3.3°C and maximum was 13°C.