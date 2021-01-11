Polio-free Pakistan a mission: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to launch a comprehensive five-day anti-polio campaign throughout the province from today (Monday). The chief minister, while directing the commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally monitor the anti-polio drive, announced prizes for the districts on outstanding performance.

According to handout issued here Sunday, more than 20 million children across the province will be administered polio vaccine for which 48,000 teams have been constituted. The CM said that corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be strictly followed during the campaign, adding that masks and sanitizers had been distributed among the teams to protect them from the COVID-19. Teams would be given full protection during the anti-polio campaign, he mentioned. Polio vaccine would be administered to the children as per set SOPs of WHO, he said.

“Polio-free Pakistan is our mission and the government is utilising all possible resources to give our children a safe and healthy future,” he added.

The CM stressed upon the parents to become a part of the government’s efforts to eradicate polio. He directed the departments for close liaison between the departments concerned for the desirable results. Polio is a national challenge, which has to be overcome at any cost. Forging the data and statistics of the anti-polio campaign would not be tolerated, Buzdar warned.

CONDOLENCES: The CM has expressed deep grief over the demise of Haji Nawaz Khokhar, former deputy speaker of National Assembly. In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Patrolling: Usman Buzdar has directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs and DPOs of Punjab to remain present in the field. He further directed the administration and police officers to perform their duties wholeheartedly and actively. He directed the police to increase patrolling in their areas besides taking all necessary steps for safeguarding the lives and properties of the people.